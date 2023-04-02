Man struck in both legs during Brooklyn shooting: cops

A 28-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot in Brooklyn on Saturday afternoon.

Authorities responded to a 911 call of a shooting at around 4:30 p.m. near East 105th Street and Flatlands Avenue in Canarsie. Upon arrival, officers from the 69th Precinct found the victim with gunshot wounds to both legs.

The victim was taken by EMS to Brookdale Hospital, where he was expected to recover.

The suspect allegedly fled the scene in a black Nissan by way of East 105th Street. No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

The NYPD’s Evidence Collection Team processed the scene on Saturday, where they discovered more than a dozen shell casings.

Year-to-date, reported shootings in the 69th Precinct — where Saturday’s incident occurred — are down 42%, according to Police Department data. Shootings remain down boroughwide as of March 26, when the most recent NYPD data is available.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, on Twitter @NYPDTips.