Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Brooklyn

Man struck in both legs during Brooklyn shooting: cops

By Lloyd Mitchell Posted on
DSC_0942
A 28-year-old man was taken to Brookdale Hospital Saturday in stable condition after a shooting in Brooklyn.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A 28-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot in Brooklyn on Saturday afternoon.

Authorities responded to a 911 call of a shooting at around 4:30 p.m. near East 105th Street and Flatlands Avenue in Canarsie. Upon arrival, officers from the 69th Precinct found the victim with gunshot wounds to both legs.

The victim was taken by EMS to Brookdale Hospital, where he was expected to recover.

The suspect allegedly fled the scene in a black Nissan by way of East 105th Street. No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

The NYPD’s Evidence Collection Team processed the scene on Saturday, where they discovered more than a dozen shell casings.

Officers from the 69th Precinct investigate as EMS attends to the victim.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Year-to-date, reported shootings in the 69th Precinct — where Saturday’s incident occurred — are down 42%, according to Police Department data. Shootings remain down boroughwide as of March 26, when the most recent NYPD data is available.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

About the Author

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC