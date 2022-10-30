Quantcast
Bronx

Deadly Bronx fire claims three lives after flames rip through home

Deadly Bronx house fire claims three lives
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A two-alarm Bronx fire on Sunday morning engulfed a home and left three people dead, Fire Department sources reported.

Two victims died at the scene, while a third individual succumbed to their injuries at Jacobi Hospital, the FDNY said. At least one of the victims is believed to be a baby, law enforcement sources said.

According to authorities, the blaze ignited at about 6:01 a.m. on Oct. 30 in the rear of a two-story home at 2165 Quimby Ave., off Castle Hill Avenue, in Unionport.

More than 106 firefighters and EMS personnel from 25 units responded to the inferno, which quickly grew into a two-alarm event.

Bronx house fire location
The exterior of 2165 Quimby Ave. in the BronxPhoto via Google Maps

Six people, in all, were pulled from the residence, according to the Fire Department, including the three victims who were either pronounced dead at the location or died at Jacobi Hospital.

A fourth victim was listed in critical condition at Jacobi Hospital, while two others are also hospitalized there in serious condition, FDNY sources said.

Fire Department sources said three firefighters also sustained minor injuries while battling the inferno.

Firefighters eventually brought the fire under control nearly two hours later, at about 7:54 a.m. Sunday. Fire marshals are now investigating its cause.

