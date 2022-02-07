Cops are looking for the gunman who murdered a 41-year-old man in a Bronx shooting just after midnight Monday.

Police said the gunfire erupted at about 12:01 a.m. on Feb. 7 outside an apartment house at 2296 Andrews Ave. in University Heights.

Officers from the 52nd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about a man shot, found the victim on the ground, unconscious and unresponsive, with a bullet wound to his head.

Responding EMS units pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Law enforcement sources had few details about the shooting as of Monday morning, with a possible motive for the shooting and a description of the suspect involved still not known.

Sources familiar with the case said the victim did not reside at apartment building, but was known to the department, with prior arrests on his record.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, law enforcement sources said.

Anyone with information regarding the deadly shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.