Man shot to death at public housing complex in Bronx

A man was shot to death inside a public housing complex in the Bronx early on Saturday morning.

Officers from the 43rd Precinct and NYPD PSA 8 found the victim, believed to be in his 20s, shot multiple times in the leg on the fourth floor of the Bronx River Houses at 1471 Watson Ave. in Soundview at about 2:09 a.m. on Oct. 23.

EMS rushed the victim to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

At this point, police didn’t have any available details regarding what led up to the homicide. A description of the shooter was also not available.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, cops said.

Anyone with information regarding the deadly shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.