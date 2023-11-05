One suspect cuffed, another on the lam for string of Bronx robberies

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

One person has been cuffed and another remains on the lam in connection to a string of Bronx robberies which occurred throughout October, police said.

According to police sources, 35-year-old Adrian Fendley was arrested for a succession of stick-ups that occurred within the confines of the 47th Precinct last month. However, his alleged accomplice still remains on the run from authorities.

Cops say the first of the crimes took place on Oct. 17 when Fendley and another unknown man entered a gas station located at 1255 East Gun Hill Road at 10:59 p.m. and brandished a firearm. Holding up the cashier, the pair allegedly made-off with approximately $321 from the register before fleeing northbound on Bouck Avenue. The clerk was uninjured during the incident, police said.

Police sources stated that the bandits struck again on Oct. 20, this time at a Golden Krust restaurant on 1381 East Gun Hill Road at 8:10 p.m. In a bizarre turn of events, one of the men allegedly grabbed a wet floor sign from the ground and threatened to use it as a weapon on a 62-year-old female employee, unless she emptied the fast food chain’s register. The thieves stole approximately $1,300 from the register before fleeing eastbound on Gun Hill Road. The employee was not harmed.

Finally, cops say the men hit a deli located on 3805 Dyre Avenue at around 12:50 a.m. on Oct. 31. Police reported that the storefront was filled with several individuals, yet this did not deter the criminals. Wielding a handgun, the pair allegedly stole cellphones and $450 in cash from a 28-year-old man, a 30-year-old man and 40-year-old man. The robbers fled inside of a black Jeep Compass SUV, traveling westbound on Dyre Avenue. Nobody was hurt during the heist.

Police have released images of the outstanding suspect in hopes that he will be recognized, resulting in him joining his accomplice behind bars.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.