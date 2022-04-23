Suspect sought in Bronx drive-by shooting that injured teenager

Police need the public’s help in finding the suspect behind a Bronx drive-by shooting earlier this week that left a teenager seriously wounded.

Law enforcement sources said the shooting happened at about 2:38 a.m. on April 21 in front of 670 Castle Hill Ave. in Castle Hill.

According to authorities, the 17-year-old male victim was attacked as he congregated with a group at the location.

Security camera footage that the NYPD released Friday night shows the unidentified suspect opening fire from the front of a white BMW sedan that rolled up to the location. Two shots were fired, both of which struck the 17-year-old male in the abdomen.

After firing the shots, the suspect fled inside the BMW sedan, which headed northbound along Castle Hill Avenue.

The incident was reported to the 43rd Precinct. The victim is now in stable condition at Jacobi Hospital.

Police did not have a physical description of the shooter inside the BMW sedan.

Anyone with information regarding the case can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.