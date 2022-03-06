Young mom and her six-year-old daughter found fatally stabbed in Bronx apartment

Police discovered a young mother and her daughter fatally stabbed inside a Bronx apartment late on Saturday night.

Officers from the 47th Precinct made the horrific discovery while conducting a wellness check at a home on the 4000 block of Monticello Avenue in Edenwald at about 11:56 p.m. on March 5.

Upon arriving at the scene, law enforcement sources said, the officers located the two victims — a 26-year-old woman and her 6-year-old daughter — inside a bedroom. Both had suffered multiple stab wounds about their bodies, and were unconscious and unresponsive.

Responding EMS units pronounced them dead at the scene. Their identities were withheld, pending family notification, police reported.

Sources familiar with the investigation said that detectives are looking into the homicide as a possible domestic incident, though they have yet to identify a possible suspect. No arrests have been made, thus far, in the ongoing investigation, police noted.

Anyone with information regarding the murders can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.