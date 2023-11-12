3 dead in Brooklyn blaze, 14 injured

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Three people are dead and 14 injured in an early-morning inferno in Brooklyn, authorities said.

The fire swiftly engulfed 242 Albany Ave. in Crown Heights after being sparked in the basement of the three-story house at 4:34 a.m. Responding firefighters rushed to the scene of the 3-alarm fire and battled the flames in order to evacuate residents while simultaneously attempting to douse the blaze.

The blaze proved tough for the FDNY to bring under control. Chief of Fire Operations John Esposito called it a “difficult and dangerous operation” in a social media post.

According to police sources, two 35-year-old men and a 63-year-old woman were rushed from the scene to Kings County Hospital where they were pronounced dead. FDNY officials also stated that one firefighter was also treated at the scene for serious injuries, although is expected to survive.

The fire was finally contained at approximately 6:32 a.m., FDNY confirmed. The American Red Cross is at the scene and Mayor Eric Adams also reportedly visited the site.

The cause of the deadly blaze is under investigation, FDNY sources. Leaders of the department plan to hold a press conference later today.

