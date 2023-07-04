Bigots in Brooklyn sought for attacking synagogues on same block with antisemitic vandalism

One of two suspects who spray-painted antisemitic graffiti onto the side of a Brooklyn synagogue on May 14, 2023.

Hate crimes detectives are looking for two bigots in Brooklyn who recently smeared antisemitic graffiti onto two synagogues in the same neighborhood, on the same day.

The NYPD released video images Monday night of the perpetrators responsible for the attacks which occurred in Brighton Beach early on the morning of May 14.

According to law enforcement sources, the suspects first struck the Congregation Shaarey Torah, located at 98 West End Ave. at about 12:05 a.m.

More than two hours later, the vandals then similarly smeared racist graffiti onto the Temple Beth El-Manhattan Beach, located at 111 West End Ave., at 2:44 a.m.

Both incidents were reported to the 61st Precinct, which then referred the case to the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects’ whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.