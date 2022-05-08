Brooklyn detectives seek suspect who shot 18-year-old Queens woman to death

Homicide detectives are looking for the suspect who shot an 18-year-old woman to death in a Brooklyn apartment building lobby last week.

Adriana Graham, 18, of Beach 67th Street in Far Rockaway, Queens, was gunned down inside of 1550 Sterling Place in Weeksville at 2:46 a.m. on May 4, according to police.

Officers from the 77th Precinct found Graham shot in the head at the location while responding to a 911 call regarding an assault in progress.

EMS rushed Graham to Kings County Hospital in critical condition, but she ultimately succumbed to her injuries on May 6.

As of Sunday, police did not provide a possible motive for the shooting, or a description of the suspect involved. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.