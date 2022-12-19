Brooklyn double shooting leaves pair critically injured after ambush attack

Two young people injured in a Brooklyn double shooting early on Monday morning are now fighting for their lives in a local hospital, police sources said.

Law enforcement sources said the male and female victims, both 19, were ambushed by an unknown gunman as they sat in a vehicle near 2430 Coney Island Ave. in Homecrest at about 12:15 a.m. on Dec. 19.

According to police, the gunman walked up to the vehicle and fired multiple shots, striking both victims in the chest. Police sources said a third individual in the vehicle, a 23-year-old man behind the wheel, managed to avoid injury.

Authorities said the driver sped away from the scene and drove about a mile and a half away to a location on Hubbard Street off Avenue Y in Gravesend. That’s where the driver called 911 for assistance.

Officers from the 60th and 61st Precincts responded to the incident. EMS rushed both wounded victims to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where they are listed in critical condition.

Police established a crime scene at the Coney Island Avenue location where the gunfire erupted, setting up markers where shell casings were found.

At this point in the ongoing investigation, law enforcement sources said, detectives have yet to establish a possible motive for the shooting, or a description of the gunman responsible. No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information regarding the double shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.