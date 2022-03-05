Brooklyn e-biker busted on drug charge after striking two pedestrians

Cops cuffed a Brooklyn e-biker for possessing drugs moments after he struck two women as they crossed at an intersection Friday evening.

Justin Giaquinto, 50, of Bay 19th Street in Bath Beach allegedly hit the victims while he rode his e-bike through the intersection of 19th Avenue and 76th Street in Bensonhurst at 6:11 p.m. on March 4.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police determined that Giaquinto was operating his e-bike southbound along 19th Avenue when he hit the two female victims, ages 43 and 45, as they walked through the crosswalk.

Officers from the 62nd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the incident, found the 43-year-old woman on the roadway with head trauma. EMS rushed her to Maimonides Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition.

The second victim, a 45-year-old woman, suffered an injured forearm, and was treated at Maimonides Medical Center.

Police said Giaquinto had remained at the scene following the collision. During an investigation, police found him in possession of a drug, though law enforcement sources did not specify what exactly the officers detected.

Giaquinto was subsequently taken into custody on a charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance. Additional charges may follow, pending the results of the ongoing investigation by the NYPD Highway Patrol’s Collision Investigation Squad.