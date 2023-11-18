More Brooklyn gun violence: Man shot dead in front of residence

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Another Brooklyn neighborhood was rocked by gun violence Friday night which left a man dead, and a person of interest in custody, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the shooting occurred at about 9:38 p.m. in front of a home on the 400 block of Pulaski Street, between Malcolm X Boulevard and Stuyvesant Avenue, in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Officers from the 81st Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the incident, found the victim at the location with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. The motive for the shooting was not immediately known.

EMS rushed the victim to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

During the preliminary investigation, police took an unidentified person of interest into custody at the scene. Charges against that individual are pending the results of the ongoing investigation.

The shooting occurred about three hours after two people were shot, one fatally, inside a home on Louisiana Avenue in East New York on Friday night. As of Saturday morning, detectives were continuing to question a person of interest in that case.

The 81st Precinct, where the Bedford-Stuyvesant murder occurred, had tallied four homicides through Nov. 12, down one from the five reported at the same point in 2022. Shootings are also down more than 53% for the year, according to the most recent CompStat report.