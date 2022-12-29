Brooklyn home invaders brutally stab man to death, wound two women: cops

Two Brooklyn home invaders who brutally stabbed three people inside a residence Thursday morning, killing one of them, remain at large, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the horrific episode happened at about 6 a.m. on Dec. 30 inside an apartment above an office at 8208 17th Ave. in New Utrecht.

Officers from the 62nd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call, came across the horrific scene, finding two people — a 61-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman — stabbed numerous times about their bodies.

They also located a third victim, a 22-year-old woman, who suffered stab wounds to both her hands, law enforcement sources said.

Responding EMS units pronounced the 61-year-old man dead at the scene. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

EMS rushed the 19-year-old woman to Maimonides Medical Center, where she’s listed in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. The 22-year-old woman was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening.

The motive for the attack remains unknown and under investigation, but police sources said it appears that two men invaded the victims’ apartment before embarking on the bloody rampage.

Police said the perpetrators — described as a white man and a Black man wearing ski masks — were seen fleeing the location in an unknown direction.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.