Brooklyn driver shot dead in street confrontation outside public housing complex

Police have identified the driver who was shot dead in an apparent street dispute outside a Brooklyn public housing complex early on Sunday morning.

Jose Flores, 30, of Flatbush Avenue in Flatlands was gunned down near the Tapscott Rehab Houses, located at 175 Tapscott St. in Brownsville, at about 4:32 a.m. on March 13.

According to law enforcement sources, Flores was driving along Tapscott Street when he was stopped at the location by several men who were riding inside another vehicle. The group got out of their car, surrounded Flores’ ride and engaged him in a verbal dispute.

Sources familiar with the case said it’s not clear what prompted the argument.

Flores then got out of his car, authorities said, and further argued with the group. Seconds later, he was shot by one or several group members, who then fled the scene.

Officers from the 73rd Precinct and the NYPD PSA 2, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found Flores at the location with a bullet wound to his torso.

EMS rushed him to Brookdale University Hospital, where he died a short time later.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police sources said Monday.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.