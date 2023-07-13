Brooklyn man stabbed to death outside public housing complex, suspect at large: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The suspect who stabbed a Brooklyn man to death steps away from his home at a public housing complex on Wednesday night remains at large, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the homicide happened at about 8:42 p.m. on July 12 at the Tompkins Houses located at 760 Park Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Officers from the 79th Precinct and NYPD PSA 3, in responding to a 911 call about the stabbing, found Stephon Sinclair, 26, who resided at the Tompkins Houses, in front of the building with numerous knife wounds to his legs.

EMS rushed Sinclair to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The motive for the deadly attack remains unknown and under investigation, police said.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. Law enforcement sources describe the suspect, who was spotted fleeing the scene after the stabbing, as a man with a dark complexion who wore a white shirt, blue-and-orange shorts and a black bandana.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.