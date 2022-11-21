Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Brooklyn

Brooklyn shooting at apartment building leaves man dead: cops

By
comments
Posted on
Brooklyn shooting leaves man dead
A 38-year-old man died after being shot in the chest at 350 East 51 Street in East Flatbush, Brooklyn on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Brooklyn detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in front of an apartment building on Sunday night.

Law enforcement sources said Peter George, 38, of Rutland Road in Brownsville was gunned down at 350 East 51st St. in East Flatbush at about 7:12 p.m. on Nov. 20.

Officers from the 67th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found George at the location with a gunshot wound to his chest.

EMS rushed him to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Brooklyn shooting scene
Police officers search the area for evidence.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

As of Monday morning, police sources did not provide any information about a possible motive for the shooting, or a description of the suspect(s) involved.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

About the Author

Join the Conversation

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC