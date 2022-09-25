A Brooklyn shooting victim died after being dropped off while wounded at a local hospital on Sunday morning, police reported.

Romello Hayes, 28, of Decatur Street was brought to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, on Stockholm Street in Bushwick, via private means at about 6:41 a.m. on Sept. 25.

Hospital personnel rendered treatment to Hayes, who suffered gunshot wounds to his chest and right hand, according to police. Despite their efforts, Hayes died at the hospital a short time later.

The case was reported to the 83rd Precinct. At this point, police do not yet know of the location where the victim had been shot, or the circumstances that led up to his murder.

Police sources said no one was at the hospital with Hayes after he was brought there.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, law enforcement sources said.

Anyone with information regarding the murder can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.