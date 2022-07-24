Man critically injured in Brooklyn stabbing at gas station: NYPD

A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a Brooklyn stabbing at a gas station early Sunday morning, according to the NYPD.

The victim was pierced in the chest by an attacker using an unknown object at Clarkson Avenue and Rockaway Parkway in East Flatbush at 6:39 a.m. on July 24, according to a police spokesperson.

Paramedics rushed the 46-year-old to Brookdale Hospital in critical condition, but the criminal remains on the loose, according to the Department rep.

The two men had a verbal dispute before the assault, law enforcement sources said.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.