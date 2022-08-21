Brooklyn subway assault: Man bashes victim’s head with rock during argument

The suspect behind a violent Brooklyn subway assault early on Saturday morning, who repeatedly bashed a senior man’s head with a rock, remains at large, police reported.

Police released on Sunday morning video footage of the bare-chested brute behind the violent attack, which occurred at 12:48 a.m. on Aug. 20 at the Avenue H station on the Q line in Midwood.

According to law enforcement sources, the perpetrator approached the 64-year-old victim, who was walking on the Coney Island-bound platform, and engaged him in a verbal argument. Police have not disclosed what the dispute was about.

But moments later, authorities said, the suspect entered onto the track area, grabbed a rock and climbed back up onto the platform. Police said the suspect then repeatedly struck the man’s head with the rock multiple times, knocking him out for a brief period.

Following the assault, cops said, the brute fled out of the station on foot in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 70th Precinct and NYPD Transit District 34 responded to the attack. EMS rushed the victim, who suffered head trauma, to Maimonides Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police described the suspect as a man in his 30s with a dark complexion, standing about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.