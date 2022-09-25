Subway creep in Brooklyn tried to sexually assault woman asking for directions: NYPD

Police need the public’s help in finding a subway creep in Brooklyn who attempted to sexually assault a woman who asked him for directions.

Law enforcement sources said the attack occurred at 2:45 a.m. on Sept. 23 at the Lafayette Avenue station on the C line.

Moments earlier, police said, the 36-year-old female victim was on board an Euclid Avenue-bound C train approaching the stop when she approached the suspect and asked him for directions. The perpetrator told her to follow him off the train so he could do so.

Authorities said the suspect and victim exited the train at Lafayette Avenue, and the victim followed the suspect up the stairwell.

Suddenly, police reported, the perverted perpetrator turned around and exposed his genitalia to the woman. He then grabbed her and attempted to have her perform oral sex on him.

But the sexual assault was interrupted when two MTA workers appeared on the scene, authorities said. The creep then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 88th Precinct and NYPD Transit District 30. The woman was not physically injured.

Police described the suspect as a man with a medium build and medium complexion, who was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, a red t-shirt with the Nike logo on the front, black pants and white sneakers.

On Sunday morning, the NYPD released security camera video showing the suspect at the Lafayette Avenue station.

Anyone with information regarding the attempted sex assault or the creep’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.