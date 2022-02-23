Cops cuff shooter that killed woman and her dog outside Brooklyn smoke shop

Police arrested a man in connection to a shooting at a Brooklyn smoke shop that left a woman and her dog dead last month.

At 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 2, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a woman shot in front of a smoke shop located at 488 Dekalb Avenue in Clinton Hill. Upon their arrival, officers found 36-year-old Jennifer Ynoa on the ground, unconscious and unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to her torso.

Paramedics rushed Ynoa to Brooklyn Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. It was reported that the victim and her dog were both shot in what is believed to be a targeted shooting.

Following an ongoing investigation, the NYPD arrested 36-year-old Namel Colon on Feb. 22. He was charged with murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.