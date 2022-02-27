Spurned partygoer eyed as prime suspect in deadly double stabbing in Brooklyn

Detectives are questioning a 20-year-old man allegedly connected to a double stabbing in Brooklyn on Saturday night in which he attacked two security workers at a party, killing one of them.

Police said the attack happened at about 10:42 p.m. on Feb. 26 outside 168 7th St. in Gowanus.

Sources familiar with the investigation said the suspect attempted to get into a party being held at the venue and got into a heated dispute with the two victims, both of whom were working a security detail. The argument then turned violent, cops said, when the perpetrator pulled out a sharp object and went on the attack.

Officers from the 78th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about a stabbing at the location, found one of the security guards, a 25-year-old man, with a knife wound to his chest; and his colleague, a 21-year-old man, who had been stabbed in the back.

EMS rushed both victims to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where the 25-year-old man was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

The 21-year-old victim, meanwhile, was listed in stable condition.

Charges against the 20-year-old man are pending the results of the ongoing investigation, police said.