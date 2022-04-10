Search continues for suspect in deadly shooting at Brooklyn apartment building lobby

Detectives in Brooklyn are working to find the suspect behind a deadly shooting at an apartment building lobby on Saturday morning that killed one man and left another injured.

Police said the shooting happened at about 1 a.m. on April 9 on the first-floor of an apartment building at 1144 Bergen St., near New York Avenue, in Crown Heights.

Officers from the 77th Precinct discovered two men shot in the building’s lobby while responding to a ShotSpotter activation near the location. ShotSpotter is the NYPD’s network of sensors designed to detect possible sounds of gunfire, and prompt a rapid response.

Upon arriving at the scene, law enforcement sources said, the officers found 38-year-old Kevin Alves, of New York Avenue, shot in the head, and a 45-year-old man with a bullet wound in his torso and a graze wound to his ear.

EMS rushed both victims to Kings County Hospital. Alves died there later on Saturday.

The second victim remains at Kings County Hospital in stable condition, police said.

So far, police have yet to ascertain a possible motive for the shooting, or a description of a suspect. No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.