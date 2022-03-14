FDNY celebrates graduates of EMT program at ceremony in Brooklyn

Several EMS trainees officially graduated and will be hitting the streets to help save lives.

On March 14, FDNY held a graduation ceremony for 152 Probationary Emergency Medical Technicians and 24 Paramedics at the Christian Cultural Center in Brooklyn.

EMTs are trained for 13 weeks at the EMS Academy in all aspects of their job, including CPR; patient medical and trauma assessments; oxygen and ventilation skills; management of hypotension and fractures; spinal immobilization; emergency childbirth; and emergency vehicle operation. Paramedics are trained to provide the highest level of pre-hospital care and have extensive training in anatomy and physiology, biochemistry, and pharmacology, as well as many critical lifesaving skills, such as intravenous therapy and medication administration, EKG monitoring, cardiac rhythm interpretation, and advanced airway management.

“You will provide amazing patient care for millions of New Yorkers and tourists. This will be the best time of your life,” said FDNY Interim Commissioner Laura Kavanaugh. “The new growth of paramedics has helped New York throughout the omicron variant of the coronavirus along with getting their basics training.”

During the graduation, the department recognized the graduates who missed their graduation ceremony earlier this year because they were sent right into the field due to the Omicron variant. These graduates have already been responding to emergency medical calls throughout the city for the past several weeks.

In addition to the graduation, the ceremony included promotions for 55 EMS officers. Deputy Assistant Chief Caesar Escobar was promoted to the rank of Assistant Chief of EMS Operations. In addition, one Division Chief was promoted to Deputy Assistant Chief, 13 Lieutenants will be promoted to Captain, and 40 EMTs were promoted to Lieutenant. The promoted members will be assigned to units throughout the city.