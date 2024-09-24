Fisher jumps in to save man who fell into Canarsie Pier

Paramedics tend to a fisherman who rescued a man from the Canarsie Pier.

A fisher helped to save a man who fell into the Canarsie Pier on Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, the victim fell into the water at 10:40 a.m. on Sept. 24. Witnesses say that the victim was with a group of students at the time that he fell in, and was under for about five minutes.

Witnesses say that a fisher jumped in after the victim, using his fishing pole to get to the victim.

“We lost sight of him but the man was able to grab him as firefighters and paramedics arrived to the scene. We all worked as a team,” a witness told amNewYork Metro.

FDNY’s Tower Ladder 170 deployed a rescue swimmer and attempted to tie the victim to the pier with the assistance of an EMS member to help pull the victim out.

The victim was taken by EMS to a local hospital in stable condition. The investigation remains ongoing.