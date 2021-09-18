Gunman sought for shooting outside barber shop in Brooklyn

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives in Brooklyn need the public’s help in finding the suspect behind a recent shooting outside a barber shop that left a 34-year-old man injured.

Police said the assault happened at about 4:55 p.m. on Aug. 18 near the establishment at 242 Eldert St. in Bushwick.

According to law enforcement sources, the gunman confronted the 34-year-old man, pulled out a firearm and pulled the trigger. Two rounds struck the victim in the abdomen.

Following the gunfire, cops said, the suspect took off on foot in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 83rd Precinct responded to the incident. EMS rushed the man to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

On Sept. 18, the NYPD released video of the shooter taken by a security camera near the crime scene on the day of the shooting. He’s pictured with black hair and wearing a white t-shirt, black pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.