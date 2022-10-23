Hit-and-run driver kills man in Brooklyn

A Brooklyn man is dead after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn on Saturday night, police reported.

Jose Hernandez, 66, was found by police lying on 4th Avenue between 58th and 59th streets in Sunset Park a little before 7 p.m. on Oct. 22.

Cops say that Hernandez was attempting to cross busy 4th Avenue mid-block when he tripped and fell in the southbound travel lane, at which point he was struck by a Nissan driver. Hernandez was taken to NYU Langone Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Nissan driver fled the scene but was quickly located and identified, police say, but no charges have been brought against the 54-year-old motorist. The investigation remains ongoing.