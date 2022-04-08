Homeless man struck by officers in NYPD van on Brooklyn street

A homeless man died on Thursday night after he was hit by a police van in Brooklyn.

According to the NYPD, at 8:10 p.m. on April 7 officers in a marked NYPD van were driving westbound on Eastern Parkway. After going beyond the intersection at Schenectady Avenue, the van struck a 53-year-old man who was standing in the center median of Eastern Parkway.

The victim, who was suffering severe body trauma, was rushed to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County, where he was pronounced dead. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

There were no other injuries reported as a result of the incident. The investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad.