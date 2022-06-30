One man dead, another in custody after deadly early-morning fight in Brooklyn

A man is in custody after another man was found dead in Brooklyn early Thursday morning.

According to police, at 4:32 a.m. on June 30 officers responded to a 911 call regarding a man in need of assistance inside an apartment at 210 Kosciuszko Street. Upon their arrival, the NYPD found a 72-year-old man in a bed at the apartment, unconscious and unresponsive. The victim had sustained trauma to his head.

Paramedics rushed to the apartment and declared the victim dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

A preliminary investigation found that the victim had been involved in a physical fight with a 60-year-old man in the apartment prior to his death. The 60-year-old man was taken into custody with charges pending.

No weapons were recovered from the scene. The investigation is ongoing.