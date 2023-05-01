Police seek public’s help identifying man found unconscious outside Brooklyn supermarket

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man they found unconscious and unresponsive in front of a Brooklyn supermarket Sunday morning.

Cops found the man laying outside of Ester Deli on Nostrand Avenue in Sheepshead Bay at around 8:26 a.m. on April 30. Paramedics took the man to an area hospital, where he is in serious condition, but they have not been able to identify him.

The man is described as a man with a light complexion that’s approximately 5’8″-5’10” in height, and in his late 40’s to early 50’s. He is said to have a heavy build, salt and pepper close cut hair and a tattoo of what appears to be a bird on his left forearm.

According to police, The individual is known to frequent the vicinity of Avenue W and Nostrand Avenue, within the confines of the 61 Precinct.

Anyone with information on this man is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.