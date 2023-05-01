Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Brooklyn

Police seek public’s help identifying man found unconscious outside Brooklyn supermarket

By
comments
Posted on
1114-23 Unidentified Male 61 Pct final
Authorities are looking to identify this man, who was found unconscious and unresponsive outside of a Brooklyn business Sunday morning.
NYPD

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man they found unconscious and unresponsive in front of a Brooklyn supermarket Sunday morning.

Cops found the man laying outside of Ester Deli on Nostrand Avenue in Sheepshead Bay at around 8:26 a.m. on April 30. Paramedics took the man to an area hospital, where he is in serious condition, but they have not been able to identify him.

The man is described as a man with a light complexion that’s approximately 5’8″-5’10” in height, and in his late 40’s to early 50’s. He is said to have a heavy build, salt and pepper close cut hair and a tattoo of what appears to be a bird on his left forearm.

According to police, The individual is known to frequent the vicinity of Avenue W and Nostrand Avenue, within the confines of the 61 Precinct.

Anyone with information on this man is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

About the Author

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC