Senior man in Brooklyn shot and killed in latest episode of gun violence: cops

Gun violence struck eastern Brooklyn again on Saturday morning, as an unidentified shooter murdered a senior man, police reported.

According to police sources, NYPD rushed to reports of gunfire thanks to ShotSpotter technology at Williams and Atlantic Avenues in Broadway Junction, where officers from the 75th Precinct found a 67-year-old man unresponsive.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest; EMS swiftly rushed him to Brookdale University Hospital by EMS where he was pronounced dead. Police have yet to release the man’s identity.

Police cordoned off the area while detectives investigated the scene. A walking stick and two shell casings were recovered at the scene.

The 75th Precinct has seen much gun violence in recent months and years. Year-to-date, as of March 26, the precinct has seen 15 shootings resulting in 18 victims. At the same point last year, according to the most recent CompStat reports, there had been 12 shootings and 14 victims.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

With reporting by Aidan Graham