Cops on the hunt for serial robber terrorizing residents with gun and Taser in a Brooklyn neighborhood

Police need the public’s help in finding a serial robber who has terrorized through one Brooklyn neighborhood in recent weeks, confronting victims on the streets and even inside their apartment buildings.

Late on Saturday night, the NYPD released a security camera image of the suspect connected to six robbery attempts around Bushwick dating back to Oct. 29. In most instances, the perpetrator displayed either a handgun or a Taser, threatening to shoot or zap the victim if they refused his demands.

Authorities said the crook first struck at 2:15 a.m. on Oct. 29, confronting a 24-year-old man at gunpoint in front of 111 Troutman St. Police said he removed the victims’ cellphone and cash, valued at more than $875, then took off on foot westbound along Troutman Street.

More than a week later, cops said, the bandit followed a 23-year-old woman into her apartment in the vicinity of Evergreen Avenue and Jefferson Street at about 1:11 a.m. on Nov. 7. The suspect shoved her against a wall, then removed her necklace, cellphone and cash, valued at more than $1,375.

Three days later, at 1 a.m. on Nov. 10, the thief pointed a firearm at a 23-year-old woman in front of 77 Cedar St. and demanded her cash. Cops said he removed the victim’s purse and cellphone, totaled at about $562, then fled westbound on Cedar Avenue toward Broadway.

Roughly 48 hours later, police said, the suspect confronted a 22-year-old woman near the corner of Central Avenue and Troutman Street at 2:20 a.m. on Nov. 12. He pointed a gun at her and demanded her property. This time, however, the victim shoved him away and ran down Troutman Street. Cops said he gave chase briefly, but the victim managed to get away from the crook without any harm done, or property taken.

Authorities said the crook struck twice on the morning of Nov. 14. At about 1 a.m., he followed a 26-year-old woman into her apartment building near the corner of Central Avenue and Troutman Street. He then displayed a Taser and demanded cash. When the victim refused, cops said, the perpetrator sparked the Taser, but did not strike the woman. Ultimately, the suspect fled out of the building empty-handed, heading westbound on Troutman Street.

Ten minutes later, police reported, the bandit confronted a 24-year-old woman near the corner of Evergreen Avenue and Himrod Street at 1:10 a.m. that same morning. Law enforcement sources said the suspect made several remarks to her, but ultimately fled without stealing property; he was last seen heading in an unknown direction.

All of the incidents were reported to the 83rd Precinct.

Police described the suspect as a man with a medium complexion and a medium build, believed to be 20 to 25 years of age.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.