Suspect sought for shooting man on Brooklyn street

Photo courtesy of the NYPD

Police are looking for a suspect that shot a man in Brooklyn over the summer.

Authorities say that at 12:36 a.m. on July 19, a 36-year-old man was in the vicinity of Harman Street and Central Avenue when an unknown man fired a gun at the victim. The suspect then fled the scene to parts unknown.

The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

The NYPD released a photo and video of the suspect taken from surveillance footage at the crime scene:

The suspect is described as a 25-year-old man with a dark complexion, a slender build and standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

