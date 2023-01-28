SEE IT: Brooklyn vape store robbers pilfer shop at gunpoint

Police released dramatic video footage Saturday of Brooklyn armed robbers who pilfered items at gunpoint from a vaping shop earlier this week.

Law enforcement sources said cameras caught images of the quartet robbing the Vape N Cloud store at 573 Nostrand Ave. in Crown Heights at about 11:12 p.m. on Jan. 26.

As shown in the footage, one of the perpetrators, an unidentified male, who acted as a lookout during the heist, holds open the front door of the establishment to three other male crooks who walk inside.

A camera behind the counter shows the armed robbers approaching, with one individual displaying a firearm wrapped in a towel and pointing it at an unseen individual.

Police said the suspects proceeded to remove $200 in cash, a cellphone and assorted merchandise. They then left with the lookout man on foot in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 77th Precinct. No one was injured.

Anyone with information regarding the heist or the suspects’ whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.