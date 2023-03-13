Cops seek crook who threatened Bronx discount store worker

Cops are looking for the crook who threatened to stab a discount store worker in the Bronx earlier this month, after he was caught trying to steal a tire repair kit.

Police say the man entered Sister Discount near East 170th Street and Webster Avenue at around 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, at which time he attempted to leave without paying for a tire repair kit. After a store employee confronted him, the perp allegedly displayed an unknown object and threatened to stab the worker.

The suspect — described by cops as an approximately 125-pound, 5’9″ tall man with a light complexion — fled on foot, and was last seen heading northbound on Webster Avenue wearing a black jacket, gray pants, sneakers and a white do-rag.

While reports of robberies and burglaries are down citywide, robberies are up slightly in Bronx’s 44th Precinct, where this incident occurred, and burglaries are up more than 35%, according to Police Department data.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.