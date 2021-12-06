Two arrests made in two deadly stabbings around Penn Station

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives have locked up a pair of suspects in two separate deadly stabbings at or near Penn Station last month, police announced on Monday afternoon.

Jamoy Phillip, 26, of Newkirk Avenue in Brooklyn was picked up for the Nov. 21 murder of a homeless man on board a 2 train approaching the 34th Street-Penn Station stop.

Law enforcement sources said Phillip allegedly knifed Akeem Loney, 32, who resided at a shelter on Wards Island, as the victim slept on board an uptown-bound 2 train in an unprovoked attack at 12:17 a.m. on Nov. 21.

Officers from the Midtown South Precinct found the wounded Loney on board the train moments later. EMS rushed him to Bellevue Hospital, where he died a short time later.

Sources familiar with the investigation said Phillip had no prior connection to the victim. US Marshals arrested Phillip pursuant to an ongoing NYPD investigation, during which they connected the suspect to the homicide through a review of nearby security camera footage.

Federal marshals also picked up Sylvester King, 33, of Freeport, Long Island on murder charges in connection with the deadly stabbing of a homeless man outside Penn Station on Thanksgiving Eve.

According to law enforcement sources, King got into a dispute with the unidentified 36-year-old man at the corner of West 34th Street and 7th Avenue at about 6:03 p.m. on Nov. 24 for reasons that were not disclosed.

The altercation turned deadly, cops said, when King allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the man in the chest. Police said the victim staggered a block east, to the corner of West 33rd Street and 7th Avenue, and sought help from an MTA Police Officer, who contacted the Midtown South Precinct and EMS.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Bellevue Hospital, where he died. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.