‘Erratic’ man in Harlem dies in police custody after hopping on and off moving vehicle: cops

A 26-year-old man died in police custody Saturday morning after exhibiting “erratic” behavior on the streets of Harlem, the NYPD reported.

Officers from the 30th Precinct first encountered Anthony James, 26, at about 2 a.m. on June 4 lying on the roadway and “acting erratic” near the corner of West 151st Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard.

As the officers attempted to engage him, police said, James ran from the officers and climbed upon a moving vehicle at the intersection. He then traveled on the vehicle for two blocks before dismounting; James was then taken into police custody, and the officers called EMS for assistance.

But as they waited for EMS to arrive, law enforcement sources said, James suddenly lost consciousness. The officers performed CPR until and after EMS arrived on the scene.

First responders also administered to James the drug Naloxone, which is typically used to counteract possible heroin overdoses.

EMS rushed James to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The case has been presented to the NYPD Force Investigation Division for further inquiry.