Hell’s Kitchen stabbing: Group attacks man in apparent anti-gay hate crime, police say

Police in Hell’s Kitchen are looking for the suspects behind a stabbing on Wednesday night that police are now investigating as a possible anti-gay hate crime.

Authorities said the victim of the attack, a 44-year-old man, confronted the group of young male suspects after one member hurled a homophobic slur at him near the corner of West 43rd Street and 10th Avenue at about 11:30 p.m. on April 5.

Law enforcement sources said the verbal dispute escalated into violence when one of the individuals punched the 44-year-old man in the face. Seconds later, cops said, another brute pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the left thigh.

Following the assault, police reported, the perpetrators fled the scene on foot, and were last seen heading eastbound along West 44th Street.

Officers from the Midtown North Precinct responded to the incident. EMS rushed the wounded man to Mount Sinai West Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police described the group of suspects involved as men between their late teens and early 20s. No further description was available.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the assault or the suspects’ whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.