Man cuffed for deadly stabbing during soccer field dispute at Fort Washington Park: NYPD

A Hamilton Heights man faces murder charges for fatally stabbing a rival during an argument that began on a soccer field at Fort Washington Park on Sunday afternoon.

Ronald Guilcapi, 24, of West 153rd Street was picked up not long after Ricardo Sanchez, 29, of Throop Avenue in Brooklyn was attacked inside the park at about 3:53 p.m. on July 24.

Officers from the 33rd Precinct found Sanchez stabbed multiple times in the chest, arm and neck near the corner of West 165th Street and Riverside Drive.

According to police sources, Guilcapi and Sanchez apparently got into an argument on a soccer pitch moments before the victim was attacked.

EMS rushed him to Mount Sinai-St. Luke’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Guilcapi had initially fled the scene, but was picked up a short time later by officers and brought in for questioning. Detectives later booked him on a murder charge.