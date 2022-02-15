Man dies after Lincoln Square fire rips through apartment

Fire marshals are investigating the cause of a Lincoln Square apartment fire early Tuesday morning that claimed a man’s life.

The unidentified man was found by firefighters unconscious and unresponsive within a fifth-floor residence at 80 Amsterdam Ave. that caught fire at about 2:41 a.m. on Feb. 15.

According to Fire Department sources, the flames were contained within the fifth floor of the 13-story building. It was brought under control at about 4:09 a.m.

EMS rushed the injured man to Mount Sinai West Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have not announced his identity.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries and was treated at Mount Sinai-St. Luke’s Hospital, Fire Department sources said.