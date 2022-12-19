Man in East Village found fatally slashed on street: cops

A 51-year-old man in the East Village was found fatally slashed near a storefront early Monday morning, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the incident happened at around 1:05 a.m. on Dec. 19 in front of 214 Avenue A, just off of East 14th Street.

Officers from the 9th Precinct, in responding to a call about a man in need of assistance, found the victim unconscious and unresponsive with a laceration to his neck.

EMS rushed the injured man to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.