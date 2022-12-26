Manhattan murder: Inwood woman shot dead in broad daylight the morning after Christmas

Manhattan homicide detectives are busy tracking down the suspect who shot and killed a woman in Inwood on Monday morning.

Police said Valeria Ortega, 64, of Academy Street was gunned down near the corner of Dyckman Street and Vermilyea Avenue at about 11:31 a.m. on Dec. 26.

Officers from the 34th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found Ortega with a bullet wound to her head.

EMS rushed her to Harlem Hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later. Ortega lived about two blocks away from where she was killed.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the deadly shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.