State soliciting developers for Javits Center-adjacent land

The state is soliciting proposals from developers looking to build atop a now-vacant lot across from the Javits Center — hoping to accelerate the area’s growth as they begin the bidding on one of the few remaining empty land parcels in Midtown Manhattan’s West Side, said Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“[The site] will bring even more opportunities to this flourishing New York neighborhood, with improved transit, new outdoor spaces and affordable housing opportunities — a true testament to our commitment to build back better,” the state’s chief executive said in a statement on Thursday.

The 1.2 acre plot of land, known as “Site K,” is located along 11th Avenue between 35th and 36th streets, and is currently owned by a subsidiary of New York’s Empire State Development Corporation.

Now, the state’s business-promoting arm is seeking a private builder to construct either a commercial or mixed-use development — possibly including hotel, which would augment the adjacent convention center.

Any development that includes residential housing would be required to permanently earmark 30% of the apartments as affordable, with rents correlated to the area’s median income.

“As we continue to advance our work on the Javits Center expansion, this project presents a unique development opportunity at the front door of one of New York’s most highly trafficked destinations, hosting world-famous events and industry gatherings attended by hundreds of thousands of visitors, convention-goers and New Yorkers annually,” said ESD’s acting commissioner, Eric Gertler.

Cuomo lauded the potential development on the site as an integral part of his wide-ranging $51 billion Midtown West redevelopment plan, which also includes replacing the Port Authority Bus Terminal, expanding the Javits Center and the High Line, and overhauling Pier 76 from a tow pound into a waterfront park.

“We are creating a vibrant, transit-oriented Midtown West that is designed to fuel significant economic growth as we restart our state’s economy,” Cuomo said.

Proposals for the site are due by May 6, 2021, and can be submitted on the EDC website.