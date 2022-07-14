Random attacker in Chelsea belts man with buckle for no reason: cops

Detectives need the public’s help in finding the random attacker in Chelsea who beat a 54-year-old man with a belt buckle last month.

Law enforcement sources said the assault happened at 3:17 p.m. on June 24 in front of 127 West 25th Street.

According to police, the brute walked up to the 54-year-old man and, without any prior provocation, began striking the victim repeatedly with a belt buckle.

During the assault, cops said, the suspect also punched the man multiple times in the head. The perpetrator then took off on foot in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 13th Precinct. EMS brought the victim to Bellevue Hospital, where he was treated for a head laceration.

On July 14, the NYPD released surveillance photos of the attacker, whom they described as a twenty-something man with a dark complexion, a thin build and black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweater, dark pants with the words “MODERN LUXURY” written on the front, and brown boots.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.