‘Six’ on Broadway is roaring through the Lena Horne Theatre—and honey, it’s taking the world by storm

This Tony Award-winning sensation has drawn legions of adoring fans, all itching to experience this royal “histo-remix” firsthand.

In just a few short years, Six went from a scrappy festival underdog to an international juggernaut. Like Hamilton, this show burst out of the Broadway bubble and into the pop-culture bloodstream, all while these Queens found their voices and claimed their crowns. Because in a world where women are smashing glass ceilings and rewriting the rules, it’s high time we hear from the six ex-wives of Henry VIII, and trust me, these ladies have a lot to say.

It’s a modern-day girl group concert—if the Spice Girls had revenge on the mind and sass in their soul. Each Queen is battling for the mic, and the prize? Lead singer. But only the one who suffered the most under the original bad boy himself, Henry VIII, can take the crown. These Queens don’t pull any punches as they belt out fierce solos and electric group numbers that’ll have you strutting out of the theatre like you just ditched a deadbeat husband.

And while all of the Queens are beyond talented, a few of my standouts deserve a shoutout. Khaila Wilcoxon (Catherine of Aragon) was strong, fierce, and fun—delivering a performance with Beyoncé-level power that left the audience in awe. Storm Lever (Anne Boleyn)? Pure feisty, punchy, irreverent magic. She brought a little Avril Lavigne edge and a whole lot of attitude that had everyone hooked. But if you want to feel something deep, Jasmine Forsberg (Jane Seymour) will absolutely wreck you. That voice, the emotion—it’s still echoing in my soul. I’m shook. And then there’s Olivia Donalson (Anna of Cleves)—hands down my favorite. Sexy, unapologetic, and fiery as hell. She strutted across that stage with Nicki Minaj vibes, and it was impossible to look away.

Every Queen channels a pop goddess. Catherine of Aragon exudes Beyoncé-level power, Anne Boleyn has Avril Lavigne’s “Sk8er Boi” edge, Jane Seymour croons with Adele-like heartache, and Anna of Cleves? Well, she’s serving up full-on Nicki Minaj vibes. Katherine Howard sizzles with Britney Spears’ seductive charm, while Catherine Parr brings the house down with Alicia Keys’ soulful strength.

Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss when they were just 21 (yes, 21!) in their final year at Cambridge, Six went from the Edinburgh Fringe Festival to conquering the West End, and eventually the world. What started as a little show that could, did, earning five Olivier Award noms in 2019 and locking in its status as a global phenomenon.

After the U.K. tour, Six made its North American premiere in 2019, sweeping through Chicago, Canada, and all the way to Broadway. Sure, the pandemic gave it a temporary curtain call, but when the Queens made their triumphant return in 2021, they snagged eight Tony nominations and two wins, including Best Original Score and Costume Design. Because who can resist a blend of heart, history, and some seriously killer costumes?

Is Six still ruling Broadway? You better believe it. The show’s been lighting up the Lena Horne Theatre since February 2020, and the fanfare shows no signs of slowing down. This genre-bending, pop-infused, feminist rally cry is still taking names, and tickets are hotter than ever.

So, what are you waiting for? These Queens are rewriting history one beat at a time—don’t miss out. Grab your tickets now and get ready to rock with the royal squad that’s redefining what it means to reign.