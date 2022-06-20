Three men cuffed for Inwood shooting that left Bronx man dead last year

Three people were arrested in connection to a shooting that left a man dead in Inwood last fall.

According to police, at 4:12 a.m. on Sept. 20, 2021, the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding shots fired outside Opus Lounge, located at 3775 10th Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found 35-year-old Bronx resident Jeffrey Sanchez with gunshot wounds to his torso, and a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his right forearm.

Paramedics rushed Sanches to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The 42-year-old victim was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Harlem in stable condition.

Officers arrested 19-year-old Damian Suarez on Dec. 7, 2021, and charged him with murder and robbery.

On June 9, police arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection to the shooting and charged him with murder, robbery, assault and criminal possession of a weapon. His identity is being withheld due to his age. Later that same month on June 20, officers arrest 20-year-old Ryell Rainey and charged him with murder and robbery.