Times Square shuttle stabbing following dispute leaves man injured

A Times Square shuttle stabbing victim is recovering from his injuries after being attacked inside the station following a dispute Tuesday night, police reported.

Detectives are continuing to search for the assailant behind the incident, which occurred at 10:50 p.m. on Oct. 4 inside the mezzanine of the Times Square-42nd Street station, near the 42nd Street Shuttle.

According to law enforcement sources, the 31-year-old male victim wound up being stabbed in the upper left leg after being involved in a verbal dispute with the suspect.

Following the attack, cops said, the perpetrator hopped on a waiting shuttle train bound for Grand Central Station.

Officers from the Midtown South Precinct and the NYPD Transit Bureau responded to the incident. EMS rushed the victim to Bellevue Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police sources described the perpetrator as a Black man in his 50s who wore a dark blue jacket and blue pants.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.