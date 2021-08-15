NYPD accepting donations for Haiti earthquake victims; Brooklyn vigil planned for Monday

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

As the death toll climbs amid the devastation in Haiti following Saturday’s massive earthquake, New York City is rallying to support the victims and helped the tragedy-stricken Caribbean nation recover.

The NYPD announced Sunday that it is accepting any and all donations from the public at all of its precincts for the rescue and recovery mission.

Residents may bring medical supplies, personal hygiene items (soap, deodorant, toothpaste/toothbrushes, etc.), non-perishable food, bottled water and clothing to their nearest stationhouse at any time.

Soon after the 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, Mayor Bill de Blasio pledged that his administration was working with community organizations in the city to deliver immediate aid.

Absolutely devastating news. The people of Haiti are resilient but have endured far too much tragedy. We are working with community leaders to get immediate aid to Haiti. Chirlane and I are keeping our Haitian neighbors in New York and on the island in our thoughts and prayers. https://t.co/KdAExLgmXg — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) August 14, 2021

Meanwhile, members of the Haitian community in Brooklyn will hold a faith vigil from 2 to 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon, Aug. 16, on the steps of St. Jerome’s Church at 2900 Newkirk Ave.

Organized in part by Assemblywoman Rodneyse Bichotte, the vigil will include remarks from the Reverend Al Sharpton and the National Action Network, Brooklyn Borough President and Democratic mayoral nominee Eric Adams, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, City Council Member Farah Louis and others community leaders.

According to Bichotte’s office, “The event serves to bring awareness to the crisis in Haiti, bring hope to the New York Haitian-American community through prayer, and bring aid to the people of Haiti by streamlining relief efforts.”

Bichotte is accepting donations relief donations from the public the next two weeks, from Monday, Aug. 16, through Friday, Aug. 27, at her Brooklyn office at 1312 Flatbush Ave. You can bring items anytime during business hours each day, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Haitian government reported Sunday that the devastating tremor killed no fewer than 724 people, but that figure is expected to climb in the days ahead. As if the situation weren’t grave enough, the Caribbean nation is in the path of oncoming Tropical Storm Grace, which is expected to drench the area between Monday and Tuesday.

The earthquake struck Haiti at a time of national turmoil, only weeks after the assassination of its president, Jovenel Moise. The country has also yet to fully recover from the massive earthquake that flattened the nation in January 2010, which killed about 160,000 people.