Off-duty cop in Bronx shot man following dispute: NYPD

Police chief at scene where off-duty cop in Bronx shot man in dispute
An off-duty cop shot a man inside a Bronx store when the pair got into some kind of dispute, police confirmed.
An off-duty cop in the Bronx shot a man inside a store following a dispute on Thursday afternoon, police reported.

According to NYPD Assistant Chief Benjamin Gurely, a 42-year-old man walked into Hollywood Touch of Class, a furniture store located 4062 White Plains Road, at around 3:05 p.m. on Nov. 30, where he got into what police described as a dispute with a 30-year-off-duty cop.

While authorities did not state what caused the altercation or how and why it escalated, it ended with the officer shooting the man.

“The off-duty police officer discharged his weapon one time, striking the male. Once in the left arm and subsequently grazing the male’s chest,” Chief Gurely said. 

EMS brought the wounded man to Jacobi Hospital, where he is being treated for his wounds; police say he is expected to survive the shooting. 

Chief Gurely reported that the NYPD Force Investigation Division — a unit that investigates police involved shootings — is leading the inquiry. 

Police say the investigation is still in its early stages and they will be conducting interviews and doing surveillance canvassing to determine exactly what took place. A weapon from the wounded man has not been recovered at this time.

The off-duty officer is new to the NYPD, graduating from the most recent ceremony in October. He works in the Bronx.

About the Author

Dean Moses

Dean Moses is the Breaking News Editor at amNewYork Metro and resident photographer. He covers NYPD, crime, homelessness, and anything breaking news.

